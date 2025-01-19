Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington could be set to form a central part of the new-look setup at London Broncos as a takeover nears completion, Love Rugby League has learned.

The Broncos are in talks to be taken over by an Australian-based consortium which would secure their long-term future following the departure of long-serving owner, David Hughes.

And Love Rugby League has been told that Hetherington, who has formed a central part of the Rhinos’ administrative team for the entirety of the summer era, is now set to be part of a team that will attempt to lead the Broncos to better days.

What it means for his short-term future at Leeds Rhinos is immediately unclear. But it is understood he will play a pivotal role in helping the new consortium complete a deal and then try to help stabilise them on and off the field.

Hetherington has been one of Super League’s most influential figures for the majority of the competition’s existence. He has played a pivotal role in a number of crucial administrative decisions not just at Leeds, but at boardroom level across the competition.

But Leeds have moved in a different direction in the last 12 months, with the unprecedented step of them appointing a sporting director, former Salford CEO Ian Blease.

And now, Hetherington could be set to relocate to London to help the stricken Championship club revive their fortunes.

London have convinced head coach Mike Eccles to remain at the club going into 2025 despite approaches from multiple Super League clubs for his services. He will now be given funds to significantly strengthen his squad ahead of the new season if and when the takeover is approved.

The club are hopeful of improving their IMG score significantly over the next two seasons to put them in a position to compete for a return to Super League once again – and Hetherington may now be centrally involved.