Leeds Rhinos CEO offers emphatic verdict on Steve McNamara rumours
Leeds Rhinos CEO Jamie Jones-Buchanan has emphatically shot down speculation that the club have offered Steve McNamara the job for 2026.
McNamara is becoming increasingly linked with a move to AMT Headingley next year, as rumours continue to persist that Brad Arthur will return to the NRL.
Arthur has been interviewed for the Perth Bears job ahead of their entry into the competition in 2027, but recent reports are now suggesting that Sam Burgess and Mal Meninga will be offered the role as co-coaches.
And Jones-Buchanan, who is fresh into his own role after Gary Hetherington’s departure to London Broncos, admitted that as things stand, Arthur is very much in the Rhinos’ thinking as the priority for their head coaching plans in 2026.
“Well Brad Arthur is currently head coach and he is doing an amazing job,” the Rhinos legend told Sky pre-match on Friday night.
“He has been clear and transparent about going back to the NRL but that’s up to Ian Blease. Ian Blease will be doing the work on potential replacements if he does leave.
“But at the moment, no, Brad Arthur will stay where he is and he is doing a great job.”
Arthur addressed the situation in his own pre-match press conference on Friday morning, and admitted that he was not made aware that Leeds have offered his job to someone else in 2026.
He has not yet committed one way or the other about whether he will remain in Super League next year, and said that until that moment arrives, he is fully committed to the Rhinos.
“Not that I know of,” he said when asked if McNamara had been offered his job.
“I haven’t said I’m not here next year. “I’m just worried about every game as it comes, week to week. There’s no pressure from anyone to make a decision.”