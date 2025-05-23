Leeds Rhinos CEO offers emphatic verdict on Steve McNamara rumours

Leeds Rhinos CEO Jamie Jones-Buchanan has emphatically shot down speculation that the club have offered Steve McNamara the job for 2026.

McNamara is becoming increasingly linked with a move to AMT Headingley next year, as rumours continue to persist that Brad Arthur will return to the NRL.

Arthur has been interviewed for the Perth Bears job ahead of their entry into the competition in 2027, but recent reports are now suggesting that Sam Burgess and Mal Meninga will be offered the role as co-coaches.

And Jones-Buchanan, who is fresh into his own role after Gary Hetherington’s departure to London Broncos, admitted that as things stand, Arthur is very much in the Rhinos’ thinking as the priority for their head coaching plans in 2026.