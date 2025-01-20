Leeds Rhinos CEO Gary Hetherington has confirmed that he is supporting London Broncos in their bid for new ownership: but he will not be leaving the Super League club.

Reports broke over the weekend that Hetherington was assisting potential new investors into the Championship club, with NRL heavyweights Brisbane Broncos believed to be weighing up a bid to purchase the club from David Hughes.

Hetherington’s involvement came as a shock, given how it led many to suspect what it meant for his own future at the Rhinos.

But he has assured Leeds supporters he is fully committed to his role with the Super League club, and is working with London in an advisory role to help secure their long-term future.

He said: “Following recent media speculation regarding my role in supporting London Broncos and their need for a new ownership model, I can confirm that following a request from the London club, and supported by our chairman Paul Caddick, I have given assistance to London in an effort to secure their long term future and the future for professional rugby league in London and the South East of England.

“Those who know me, know I have always been passionate about growing our game and I personally believe that having a sustainable team in the nations capital is important, so I was happy to lend my advice and experience to Jason Loubser and his team at the Broncos.

“I have been fortunate throughout my career to have built up strong relationships with people across the game and especially in Australia.

“I am currently on a family holiday in Australia but have also been able to use my time over here to meet with potential investors and I am confident of a successful outcome for London Broncos. I remain committed to Leeds Rhinos as Chief Executive and thank Paul Caddick for his support.”

London expect to be able to publicly share more information about the new ownership model at the club in the coming weeks, with head coach Mike Eccles teasing the prospect of positive news recently.

