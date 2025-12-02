Leeds Rhinos centre options assessed ahead of impending Harry Newman exit as Brad Arthur handed transfer dilemma

Leeds Rhinos will soon have to adjust to life without star centre Harry Newman, with the England international departing the club at the end of the season.

News of his impending exit from Headingley follows reports down under that he was set to become new NRL expansion side Perth Bears’ first marquee signing, ahead of their entry into the competition from 2027.

Commenting on his decision to leave the Rhinos, Newman said: “This has been a tough decision for me but one I feel I needed to make at this stage of my career. Now the decision has been made I can move on with this season and finishing my time at the Rhinos in the best possible way with a big season in 2026 and helping bring silverware back to AMT Headingley.”

Rhinos head coach, Brad Arthur, added: “Harry had a strong season last year and I know he took a great deal of satisfaction from being an ever-present. I am sure he will want to build on that during pre-season and have an even better year in 2026.

“Unfortunately, the nature of professional sport is that these things happen and sometimes, the timing can be hard for people to understand when there is so long to go before the move will take place. However, both ourselves and Harry know the situation and can move on now to make sure everyone has the best possible season next year.”

But with Newman headed to pastures new, Leeds face a major centre dilemma heading into 2027.

Here is our take on the options now available to Arthur.

Max Simpson

The internal option leading the charge right now is probably Max Simpson. The young gun has had a stop-start senior career to date, enduring his share of injury issues alongside some first team minutes, but there is no doubting his potential.

He is a slightly different player to Newman, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Simpson is a solid strike runner, both in his power and punch at the line and his identification of space too, and also has the speed to make the most of it as well.

He also adds a bit more bulk to this Rhinos backline, with him standing at 6’ 2 and weighing 93kg, and that could add a nice dynamic to their defence too.

2026 could see him get further Super League minutes under his belt, something Arthur has not been afraid to give his young players to his credit, with an eye on 2027 and beyond.

It also wouldn’t be throwing him into the deep end, either, with Simpson already having 7 senior appearances to his name.

Ned McCormack

Another hotshot who could emerge as Newman’s successor is Ned McCormack, who is more in the departing international’s mould than Simpson.

The 20-year-old back is an incredibly elusive runner ball-in-hand, jinking and dancing his way around defences in a similar style to Newman, but his quick-feet and ability to change speed right at the line give him an extra bit of power through the contact too.

Like Simpson, it also wouldn’t be a baptism of fire. He’s impressed in his senior outings, both for Leeds and while out on loan too, and 2027 feels like the right time for him to get a real string of games together at the top level.

New recruit?

While there are two very promising youngsters pushing through the ranks, Arthur could also look to add a fresh face to his backline.

At the time of writing, Umyla Hanley and Peta Hiku are available to speak over a potential switch, with both men off contract at the end of 2026, and could very easily make a difference at Headingley.

Hanley has become one of Super League’s best centres since joining Leigh, earning a spot in the 2025 Dream Team as a result.

Hiku, too, would make a good recruit, bringing recent title-winning experience to the side following his exploits with Hull KR, as well as a wealth of NRL and Test exposure under his belt.

