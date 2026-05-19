Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur admits it is disappointing to lose Brodie Croft but says he has sympathy for the half-back’s personal reasons for leaving: as the first signs of the club’s replacement plan start to emerge.

The Rhinos confirmed on Monday that Croft would be leaving the club at the end of the season. He is believed to have agreed a long-term deal to join Warrington Wolves from the start of next year.

And Arthur said he was peronsally disappointed to be losing Croft, with the Australian the latest in a long line of players who are set to depart Headingley at the end of this season.

“It’s disappointing – we’ve got a few guys leaving, and it’s disappointing,” Arthur said.

“As a coach, you become close to these guys and when you see what they get themselves up for every week., they train hard and put their bodies on the line every week – you get a lot of admiration and appreciation for them, and it’s hard to see them go. You become a father of 30 or 40 people. It’s tough, but I get it too.”

Croft’s M62 toil explained

In their statement, Leeds admitted that Croft had cited personal reasons and the toll of commuting across the M62 as the primary reason for his decision to turn down a new contract with the Rhinos.

Arthur insisted that remained the main factor in why the half-back decided it was time to embark on a new challenge away from Leeds in 2027.

“When he spoke to the boys the other day he just said her can’t travel along the M62 anymore.

“He’s got a young family. They’ve set up in Manchester, got a circle of friends and kids in school. I totally understand it, and the players understand it. But Brodie is committed to having a big rest of the year for us.”

Where next for Leeds?

The expectation is that Leeds will go aggressive in the transfer market in terms of a direct replacement for Croft.

However, Arthur admitted he would not rule out the possibility of young half-back George Brown being accelerated into a position where he could step into Croft’s shoes on a full-time basis next season.

Brown made a huge impact during a Boxing Day friendly against Wakefield Trinity late last year, and is earmarked for a bright future at Leeds.

However, there is now a distinct possibility he could be brought into the picture as a possible partner for Jake Connor quicker than expected, with Arthur refusing to rule out the prospect on Tuesday.

“I don’t think it’s about finding another Brodie Croft. It’s finding the best for this team,” he said.

“If we can’t find someone better then we’ve got George Brown here. We’ve got a good system and good pathways and this is what it’s about. You can’t keep players forever and I’m more than happy to back the system and back the club. That’s one option. Maybe that’s 12 months ahead of where I thought for George but you back your system and you back your players.

“I think everyone is happy to really back him.”