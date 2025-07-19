Brad Arthur has revealed he will make a decision on his Leeds Rhinos future beyond this season on Friday August 1.

Arthur’s future has been the subject of huge uncertainty in recent months. He has heavily been linked with a move back to Australia, with links a number of roles speculated.

That speculation has perhaps been fuelled further by the fact that Arthur has openly admitted he is torn between remaining in Super League with Leeds for at least one more season, or returning to Australia to be with his family.

Both of Arthur’s sons are currently playing in the NRL and he has conceded the temptation to head back home may be too big to resist. However, in recent weeks, he has accepted that the way Leeds’ players are performing is perhaps convincing him to change his mind.

But he now has revealed the exact date he will sit down with the club to discuss exactly what happens in 2026.

“1st of August,” he told Sky Sports. “Me and Bleasey (Ian Blease) are sitting down and we’re having a chat, it’s two Fridays from here and we’ll put a dead set decision on it.”

Arthur was speaking after Leeds’ win over Salford on Friday night, and he admitted he was pleased with how his side performed.

“I was really proud of our guys in the second half because I felt like once we learned all tries are worth the same, some of the tries we scored were unbelievable, we scored some great footy tries, but sometimes I just want to see us score some bad tries and be comfortable with that. “I thought in the first half we were impatient, but credit to the boys, in the second half we played more of a power game, and we were very physical, that’s our strength.”

