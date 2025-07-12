Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur delivered a positive assessment of Ryan Carr, one of the men in the frame to take charge at Castleford Tigers.

Earlier this week, fellow Super League outfit Castleford sacked head coach Danny McGuire, a Leeds legend in his own right.

The Tigers are now on the hunt for a replacement, with Director of Rugby Chris Chester already stating his and the club’s intention to hire a young and hungry coach with NRL experience.

Carr – who will turn 37 next month – ticks both of those boxes, with a fair bit of experience Down Under, including a stint as Arthur’s assistant at Parramatta Eels.

Leeds Rhinos boss delivers bright assessment of Castleford Tigers coach contender

Having been at the helm of the Eels’ New South Wales Cup side, the former Featherstone Rovers boss was elevated into the NRL assistant role to work alongside Arthur midway through a 2022 campaign which ended in a Grand Final defeat to Penrith Panthers.

Departing Parramatta at the end of the campaign, Carr became an assistant at fellow NRL side St George, and then took charge of the Dragons for the second half of the 2023 season following the departure of Anthony Griffin.

With the 36-year-old having been linked with a move to Cas, Leeds boss Arthur was asked about Carr’s credentials following the Rhinos’ narrow defeat to St Helens at Headingley on Friday night.

The Leeds chief – whose own future remains unconfirmed beyond the end of the year – said: “He (Carr) is a good, young coach.

“I’ve spent a bit of time with him and he knows his footy.

“It’s up to Cas to work out who their coach is, but Carry’s a good lad.”

