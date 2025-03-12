Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has confirmed Ryan Hall will make his return to the field this weekend after missing their defeat to Catalans.

The winger, who re-joined the Rhinos this year after a four-year stint at Hull KR, picked up a rib injury in the build-up to their clash with Les Dracs and later missed the 11-0 defeat.

Ryan Hall set for Leeds Rhinos return in Challenge Cup clash against St Helens

Arthur was optimistic his star back would be back in the mix after the loss in Perpignan, stating “I think he’ll be alright next week” when asked for an update on him, but he has now confirmed he’s ready for action.

“He’s done all the training this week,” said Arthur. “He’s good to go.”

Hall has hit the ground running since returning to Headingley this year, scoring five tries in his first three appearances this season. On top of that, he will bring heaps of Challenge Cup experience to a side that have been knocked out of the competition at the first hurdle in consecutive seasons, after winning the competition in successive years with Leeds in 2014 and 2015.

He also helped Hull KR reach the final in 2023.

DON’T MISS: Every club’s standout player after opening month as Man of Steel candidates emerge

“It certainly helps,” the head coach said on Hall’s return to action. “There’s not many better in the game better in the game than him bringing the ball out of the backfield, but his calmness and composure helps our team.”

He added: “That’s still the area we struggle with at times, we just get a bit frantic and impatient and aren’t prepared to win games. The effort is always there, but we just seem to chase the scoreboard and the more we do that the clunkier we look.”

Hall could be one of several changes to the match-day 17 for the clash against St Helens. Matt Frawley has not been included in Leeds’ 21-man squad this weekend after failing an HIA in the defeat last weekend, which means either Jack Sinfield, Morgan Gannon or even Jake Connor could feature in the halves this weekend.

MAN OF STEEL: Hull FC star emerges as early Man of Steel leader as latest points revealed

Lachie Miller is also an option to start at fullback if deemed fully fit.

‘I’ve not had to question their attitude or desire’

That lack of composure and calmness that Arthur alluded to earlier was a major issue in their defeat to the Dragons last weekend too, and the Aussie coach said there was still a sense of frustration within the group.

“Everyone’s disappointed, probably more frustrated than anything. But, the one thing I can honestly say is I haven’t had to question their attitude or desire at any point since I’ve been involved and that’s need to continue.

He added: “As long as that is there, we’ll hopefully continue to get better.”

READ NEXT: Who wins: A team of Leeds Rhinos past players or Leeds Rhinos 2025?