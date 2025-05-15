Leeds Rhinos boosted as key trio return for Hull FC clash

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has confirmed returning trio Brodie Croft, Ryan Hall and Cameron Smith will all play in tomorrow night’s game against Hull FC, after being named in the wider 21-man squad.

Co-captain Smith has been out of action since their round two win over Salford Red Devils, while Crot has not featured since round six and Hall limped off in round nine and missed their win over St Helens last time out.

Leeds Rhinos boosted by return of key trio

All three men are seen as key cogs in Arthur’s ‘out-and-out’ starting 13, but in their absence, a few players have put their hands up for selection.

Keenan Palasia’s shift to loose forward has not only seen him become a key focal point of the Rhinos pack, but also allowed Cooper Jenkins to get a good run in the starting team as well. New recruit Kallum Watkins has also been deployed at 13 since his switch from Salford.

Croft’s injury has also allowed promising starlet Jack Sinfield to taste regular first-team minutes in his preferred position at half-back alongside Jake Connor, and Matt Frawley has been used alongside the former Huddersfield Giant as well.

Alfie Edgell also deputised for Hall in his absence against St Helens.

But their respective returns now create a selection headache for the former Parramatta Eels boss, but he said that’s exactly what he wants.

“They’ll play. This is what the club’s been trying to create is that healthy competition for spots and depth in the squad.”

“It’s not about threatening guys, but now everyone’s looking around and thinking ‘how do I stay in the team’, and they’re excited by that. You can’t have an off-week with your attitude or desire to play.”

“This is part of my job, and while I don’t like to deliver disappointment to players but I like to see their response and the dynamics of the group.

“A couple of guys got a bit of disappointment this weekend, but handled themselves extremely well with how they helped us prepare.”

Smith on the bench

While Croft and Hall look set to go straight back into the starting side this weekend, Arthur revealed Smith will make his return to the side from the bench.

“Cam’s been out for a long time, so our expectations aren’t too high in terms of minutes; he’ll come off the bench. We’re pretty flexible (at 13), we can start with a bit of grunt or we can move the ball.”

Kallum (Watkins) and Cam give you that link between the forwards and the edges, they’ve got a good pass and can get good shape on too.”

He also detailed he is just looking at the here and now for Smith’s return to the side rather than putting a timeframe for him to come back into the starting side.

“Right now we’re just worried about this week and what he gets through gametime-wise, and then have a good chat with him next week and see how he feels; but the luxury I’ve got now is we’re not desperate to rush him into 80 minutes. We’re in round 11 and have a long way to go, so he’ll be nice and fresh for the end of the season.”

