Leeds Rhinos: Assessing three potential spine combinations with key duo ruled out of Castleford Tigers clash

Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur will be without key spine duo Brodie Croft and Cameron Smith for his side’s upcoming clash with Castleford Tigers at Headingley.

Both players picked up knocks in the win over Salford Red Devils last weekend, with Croft coming off with a concussion and Smith sustaining an ankle injury, and will now spend an extended period on the sidelines.

Not only is this a major blow in terms of losing two quality players, but Arthur now has a serious selection headache in his spine as a result.

But, who will he select in these key positions against Castleford on Sunday? Well, Love Rugby League assesses the three potential spine combinations Arthur could turn to this weekend.

N.B numbers indicate position, not squad number

Option 1: 1. Alfie Edgell, 6 Jake Connor, 7. Matt Frawley, 9. Andy Ackers, 13. Jarrod O’Connor

The most likely spine option would be to push Jake Connor into the halves with Alfie Edgell replacing the new recruit at fullback. Connor really stepped up as Leeds’ chief playmaker after Croft was taken off the pitch, coming up with some truly exceptional assists, so making him the focal point of their attack at stand-off makes sense. He also seems to be forming a steady combination with Matt Frawley, so moving them together could be a nice touch too. Youngster Edgell has also impressed when given Super League minutes, and could be a nice addition to their attack against Castleford too.

At 13, you’d expect Jarrod O’Connor will slot straight in. He is often used here when Leeds opt to give Smith a breather anyway, so it is the logical choice to start him here against Castleford.

Option 2: 1. Jake Connor, 6. Morgan Gannon, 7. Matt Frawley, 9. Andy Ackers, 13. Jarrod O’Connor

If Arthur wants to keep Connor at fullback, given he has started there throughout pre-season and in their three competitive fixtures to date, then Morgan Gannon could be a nifty option to slot in at half-back. He did a steady job deputising for both Frawley and Croft following their respective spells on the touchline, acting as both an extra forward to bolster the pack and also as that typical link to the rest of the backline. Crucially, he also allowed Connor to take full control of the attack, which worked wonders in the end.

Option 3: 1. Jake Connor, 6. Jack Sinfield, 7. Matt Frawley, 9. Andy Ackers, 13. Jarrod O’Connor

This one depends on the fitness of Jack Sinfield, hence why it’s the third one on the list, but the young half-back would likely come straight in if he is deemed ready for action this week. Sinfield has done well with the limited Super League exposure he’s been given to date, and this could be yet another chance for him to show his credentials to get more minutes in his preferred position. He could also give them a bit more freedom on the bench too, given he can also now play hooker. His foot injury picked up in pre-season is a concern though, and he might not be fully ready just yet.

