Leeds Rhinos announce surprise exit as key man lands NRL opportunity

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed back-rower James McDonnell will leave the club at the end of the season to take up an opportunity in the NRL.

McDonnell, who is out of contract at the end of the 2026 season after penning a one-year extension back in April, becomes the second Leeds man to make the move down under ahead of the 2027 season, following Harry Newman.

The Ireland international arrived at Leeds from Wigan Warriors in 2023, and has since played 80 times for the club at the time of writing.

‘I know he will give his all this season before moving on’

Commenting on McDonnell’s departure, Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “When we agreed a contract extension with James back in April last year, we knew James’s ambitions as a player, just like when he left his hometown club at Wigan to gain regular rugby at Leigh and then came across to Leeds to make a name for himself at the Rhinos. He has tremendous self-belief and drive, which as a club, we have benefited from in recent years.

“I know he will give his all this season before moving on. We have both agreed to make a decision as early as possible in the year so we can plan for 2027, and I am grateful that James has been up front at the earliest opportunity. He had an outstanding season in 2025 and I am expecting even better in 2026.”

Also commenting, Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur added: “It is disappointing to lose James for 2027 but there is a long time to go between now and then. James is a great example, particularly for our younger players, of where hard work and dedication can take you.

“For those in the squad, they know there is a spot up for grabs next year and that should drive them on and likewise on Ian’s recent visit to Australia, there was a lot of interest from players about what we are building here in the Rhinos so I have ever confidence we can continue to build a strong squad for the future.”

At the time of writing, his future destination has yet to be confirmed.

