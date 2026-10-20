Leeds Rhinos have recruited further for 2027 after agreeing a deal to sign Halifax Panthers forward Delaine Gittens-Bedward.

The Rhinos have already signed Hugo Salabio this week, and they have now agreed to sign a second player who will supplement their forward pack, with Gittens-Bedward penning a deal to go full-time at Headingley.

He has spent the majority of this season with the Panthers following their reformation at the beginning of the year. He became a regular under Kyle Eastmond and made 16 appearances for Halifax.

But he has now moved across West Yorkshire after agreeing to sign for Brad Arthur’s side.

Gittens-Bedward was a product of the youth setup at London Broncos, and spent a number of years with the club before moving north to pursue a career in the sport.

He had two seasons with Barrow in 2024 and 2025, making 17 appearances across both campaigns for Paul Crarey’s side.

Gittens-Bedward did join Leigh Leopards on trial at the start of last season, but failed to secure a contract with the Super League side. However, he would continue his career in the Championship, remaining in Cumbria to sign with Workington Town.

He made ten appearances there before making the move down to West Yorkshire to join the Panthers after they reformed following a financial collapse at the beginning of 2026.

But the forward has now earned a big break at Super League level, it seems.

Gittens-Bedward will likely be initially playing with the Rhinos’ reserve team as he aims to earn a shot at Super League with one of the biggest clubs in the game.

With Leeds looking for more depth in their forward pack, he and Salabio have been brought in to supplement the high-profile recruitment which has already taken place at Headingley.

“Hugo is a strong, physical forward who will give us another option in the middle of the field,” Rhinos coach Brad Arthur said about the signing of Salabio.

“He has experience playing in Super League and at international level, and we believe he can come in and make a positive contribution to the group. We’re looking forward to welcoming him to the club and working with him over the coming season.”

And it seems Salabio will now be joined by another player looking for a shot at the highest level, with Gittens-Bedward bound for Headingley.