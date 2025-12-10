Leeds Rhinos ace pens new deal as long-term future confirmed

Leeds Rhinos back Max Simpson has committed his long-term future to the club, after penning a deal through to the end of the 2029 Super League season.

The 21-year-old academy graduate made his senior bow for the Rhinos back in 2022, and has made a total of seven senior appearances.

News of his deal follows confirmation fellow centre Harry Newman will head to the NRL at the end of the 2026 season, giving a clue to possible transition plans within the Rhinos first-team come 2027.

‘It’s obviously encouraging that the club have backed me’

“I am very pleased to get my new deal sorted as it was coming up to the deadline where you’ve got to start getting into talks and it all happened pretty quickly,” Simpson said on his new deal. “To be fair, the decision was made pretty easy.

Also commenting on Simpson’s new deal, Leeds sporting director, Ian Blease, said: “Max is an outstanding young talent who has shown incredible determination to overcome the setbacks he’s faced.

“His attitude, professionalism, and commitment to improving himself embody exactly what we want at this club. We believe his best rugby is still ahead of him, and we’re excited to see him continue his development as a Leeds Rhinos player.”

Rhinos head coach, Brad Arthur, added: “Max has unquestionable potential but it has been a tough period for him to get back on the field. He doesn’t say much but you can see how determined he is to succeed at his hometown club and the character he has shown to earn this new deal will stand him in good stead in the years ahead.

“He trains hard, he competes, and he wants to learn. Keeping our best young talent is vital for building long-term success, and Max absolutely fits that profile. We’re delighted he’s committed his future to the Rhinos.”

While still in the infancy of his Super League career, Simpson has already endured his fair share of injury issues, but is hoping to push his way into the first-team more regularly this campaign.

“I suppose when you get long injuries back to back, you worry where your future lies, having not played that much rugby,” said Simpson. “It’s obviously encouraging that the club have backed me and hopefully I can repay them now.”

“My hope is to get as many minutes as I can before the season and fight for a place in the team as much as I can during the season. We have got a crop of exciting young players in the squad now and I think that’s what this club and also the other successful clubs in Super League have done.

“They’ve brought through youth from their own systems. We had a group of young players that were a key part of their team for years and hopefully that’s what we can do again.”

He also paid tribute to club physio Dave Ferguson for aiding his recovery after two serious injuries in as many years.

“I owe a lot of thanks to our physio Dave Ferguson. He has been the biggest help in the last few years. He’s researched and taken me to see experts in London and Sweden and even now he’s always looking out for me and making sure I am doing everything right to stay on the field.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully playing more Super League and playing for Leeds Rhinos a lot more in the future.”

