Leeds Rhinos 2025 scout report: best 17, squad contract status, signings analysed

In the run-up to the new 2025 Super League season, Love Rugby League will be running the rule over all 12 teams to assess how they are shaping up for the campaign.

From each team’s best 17, to the big issues that are hanging over them to breakout stars to watch, every team will be put under the microscope between now and the big kick-off in mid-February.

This time, it’s Leeds Rhinos, who head into their first full season under head coach Brad Arthur. The Rhinos come in with heavy expectations after back-to-back seasons out of the play-offs, but look a team reborn ahead of 2025.

Here is the full Leeds Rhinos scouting report for the coming year.

Strength in depth

Leeds had a few holes they needed to fill heading into the new campaign, but they seem to have got exactly what they needed.

The pack has been the Rhinos’ main weakness for a number of years now, but new recruits Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins have added genuine bulk to the unit. On top of this, they also add a lot of depth across the middle unit, and should work well in tandem with the likes of Sam Lisone, Tom Holroyd and Mikolaj Oledzki.

On top of this, the additions of Maika Sivo, Jake Connor and Headingley hero Ryan Hall will also top up the quality around the backline in 2025, and could add a brilliant new dynamic. Again, raw speed and power has been missing in the Rhinos attack in the past two seasons, but you get that in abundance with Hall and Sivo.

Leeds have run a maverick attack in recent years, but it seems they’ve finally captured the maverick playmaker to make it tick in Connor as well.

They will also all bring heaps of top-level experience, which should greatly help the likes of Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb and Jack Sinfield as they look to force their way into the team.

Likely debutants

As always, Leeds have plenty of young guns pushing through from the famed academy who could get a chance in the senior side this year.

Fergus McCormack looks a really bright player, and if his brother’s form last year is anything to go by he should be a player to watch in 2025.

Jack Smith has been with the senior squad for some time now, and could be set to make his maiden first-team appearance in 2025 finally.

Breakthrough years

Injuries were a big issue for Leeds last year, with Lachie Miller, David Fusitu’a, Ash Handley, Mikolaj Oledzki, but that gave a few bright starlets a run of games.

Riley Lumb excelled when given his chance, notably grabbing a tidy brace against Hull FC, before having his chance taken away due to injury.

Alfie Edgell – thrown into the deep end on the wing – was also handed a string of games as a result of injuries and took his chance with both hands. He notched six tries in his 17 Super League appearances last year, and looks set for an increase in game time this year too.

Tom Nicholson-Watton was an unused 18th man a lot last year, but boy did he shine when given a shot at the big time. He made huge impacts in virtually every game he played last season, showing exactly why a lot of Rhinos fans are excited about him. His inclusion in the Ireland wider squad will have also made him a better player too.

Burning issues

It seems play-offs is a bare minimum for Leeds this year after two years of failure, but silverware might also be a target too.

Consecutive years outside of the top six is simply not good enough for a club the size of Leeds or a squad with the talent they have at their disposal, but you feel this year will see some marked improvement.

Brad Arthur has been incredibly open about his feelings on the Rhinos squad when he first came to the club – saying he felt they were unfit – but his pre-season this year appears to have whipped them into shape and given them the serious reality check. As Love Rugby League reported, the players have been honest about the hard work they have put in; and whilst everyone says pre-season has been horrific, this time it feels genuine.

Mentality will also be a big thing for the Rhinos this year. Too many times, they slipped behind in a tight game and ended up losing by a blowout scoreline; that simply cannot afford to happen again this year.

It has to be play-offs for Leeds this year.

Squad contract situation

Off-contract in 2025

James Bentley, Matt Frawley, Morgan Gannon, Tom Holroyd, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell

Off-contract in 2026

Andy Ackers, Brodie Croft, Joe Diskin, Alfie Edgell, Ash Handley, Ned McCormack, Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Jarrod O’Connor, Jack Sinfield, Cameron Smith, Jake Connor, Cooper Jenkins, Keenan Palasia

Off-contract in 2027

Joe Butterfield, George Brown, Ben Littlewood, Fergus McCormack, Jayemm Oladipupo, Riley Lumb, Marcus Qareqare, Harry Smith, Jacob Stead, Harley Thomas, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Maika Sivo

Off-contract in 2028

Presley Cassell, Mikolaj Oledzki

Best 17

Starting 13: Lachie Miller, Maika Sivo, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Cameron Smith

Bench: Jarrod O’Connor, Tom Holroyd, Sam Lisone, Jake Connor

