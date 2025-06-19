Brad Arthur admits Leeds Rhinos are ‘always looking’ for new recruits after the door was left ajar for a new overseas import following Matt Frawley’s exit.

Frawley has left the Rhinos on a month-long loan deal to return to Huddersfield Giants, following a serious injury to Adam Clune that is expected to sideline him for a prolonged period.

That could lean towards Frawley having an extended loan across West Yorkshire, and potentially allow Leeds to do some business of their own.

And Arthur admitted while the Rhinos have to be ‘patient’ on the transfer front, they will never stop looking for potential signings.

“Frawls is there as backup and he understands that,” Arthur said.

“We’re always looking, if we want to try and continue progressing and putting pressure on the guys, then you’re always looking to try and strengthen your roster.

“You don’t know what will happen week to week; we’ve just got to be nice and patient. But at the moment we’re really focussing on trying to retain the guys we want and let the guys have two or three years together.”

Arthur admitted he was pleased that Frawley has been able to secure regular game-time having had to be patient in Leeds’ reserves.

He said: “It’s good for Frawls. He’s been very good in terms of training and his professionalism each week. That’s a loss for us but we need to put his needs first.

“It’s just for this month. Then we’ll take it a month at a time and see where we get to but it’s good for all parties and it’s good for Huddersfield.”

Arthur reiterated multiple times on Thursday morning that the Rhinos’ immediate focus was to retain their off-contract players – with Sam Lisone now arguably the most pressing case to resolve.

And the Rhinos coach revealed that sporting director Ian Blease is talking with Lisone at present.

“Bleasey is working closely with him on that,” the Australian said. “That’s the priority at the moment, to keep this squad together for two or three years and see if they can’t get better from pre-season to pre-season and week to week.”

