Leeds Rhinos delivered a brutal statement to the rest of Super League after dismantling title rivals Warrington Wolves to go clear at the top of the table.

In a game billed as hugely competitive and close, Super League’s best attack proved far too strong for Super League’s best defence as Sam Burgess’ side slumped to a first home defeat of 2026.

And as you would expect, the ratings for Brad Arthur’s side are very high indeed..

Lachie Miller: 9

Welcome back. Slightly quieter in the first half but he was at the heart of every single thing Leeds did well with ball in hand after the break. He is surely the frontrunner to win the Man of Steel at this stage – though one of his team-mates will fancy a realistic claim at it, too..

Maika Sivo: 9

Three more tries, three bulldozing finishes, 25 Super League tries already in 2026. He is just 15 away from Denny Solomona’s all-time record and it’s not even July.

Ash Handley: 8

Didn’t have to do as much tonight to help Sivo out but he was still brilliant in the week he earned a deserved England call-up.

Harry Newman: 9

His best game for a long time – certainly since he returned from Hull. Some wonderful line running and an all-round excellent display. One of the Rhinos’ best.

Ryan Hall: 7

Once again, Sivo takes all the headlines but Hall was solid and error-free.

Brodie Croft: 8

As is often the case, Croft fades into the background when his half-back partner in crime steals the limelight but Leeds can’t function as well without him and what he does.

Jake Connor: 9

Absolutely magnificent. When Leeds get on a roll, Connor goes to a level few defences can live with. Some of his assists for Sivo’s tries were world-class. Surely in England’s World Cup squad this autumn – and back-to-back Man of Steels feels entirely possible.

Mikolaj Oledzki: 9

Leeds’ middles laid the groundwork for everything that followed and Oledzki was right at the heart of it. His first spell in particular, well over half an hour, was absolutely fantastic.

Danny Levi: 7

Started really slowly and was quiet early on, but grew into it when working in tandem with Jarrod O’Connor.

Keenan Palasia: 9

Like Oledzki, absolutely outstanding early on. What a signing he has been for Leeds.

Chris Hankinson: 8

A couple of errors but Leeds’ Mr Versatile was everywhere with and without the ball. Hit a wonderful line for his try, too.

James McDonnell: 8

Defensively everywhere.

Kallum Watkins: 8

Stick him anywhere and he does the job required. Leeds are so much more efficient on both sides of the ball when he is on the field.

Presley Cassell: 7

Did a good job off the bench.

Cameron Smith: 9

One of his better games for quite some time. Caused mayhem with ball in ahdn and was a real menace for the Warrington defence. Wakefield fans: you’ve got a cracking player in 2027.

Cooper Jenkins: 8

Continued the fine work done by Oledzki and Palasia from the interchanges.

Jarrod O’Connor: 9

Leeds’ work around dummy-half visibly lifted when O’Connor got on the field. Combined nicely in tandem with Levi. What a dilemma over who starts games for Arthur!