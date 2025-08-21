Leeds Rhinos delivered another huge statement over their Super League title credentials as they took apart Hull KR to move level on points with second-placed Wigan Warriors.

The Rhinos produced their best performance of 2025 to date as Brad Arthur’s side breezed past the Robins, who lost only their fourth game of 2025 in all competitions: two of those have been to Leeds.

Here are the Rhinos ratings – and they are high!

Lachie Miller: 10

Absolutely flawless. He is Super League’s most-improved player from last year to this without question. A devastating threat in attack and broken play but perhaps more importantly, a more rounded defensive fullback under the stewardship of Arthur and Jamie Langley.

Ryan Hall: 8

His best game for some time; got Leeds consistently on the front foot with some brilliant carries.

Harry Newman: 8

He will want to forget the moment that almost cost Leeds a try – but Newman continues to look to be back to his best under Arthur. Deserved his late try.

Ash Handley: 7

A late worry with Leeds’ co-captain coming off with a leg injury – he was against solid.

Chris Hankinson: 8

Looks to have been a really useful pick-up from Salford yet again. Carried hard, defended well and looks to have slotted right into the mix.

Brodie Croft: 8

A constant running threat all evening – and a special mention for the pass for Miller’s try in the first half, which was inch-perfect: and an identical one for Newman late on.

Jake Connor: 9

A Man of Steel display.

Presley Cassell: 8

Another star is born from the Leeds academy. The Halifax-born forward looked every inch the equal of some of Super League’s best forwards on only his second-ever start at senior level. What a performance.

Jarrod O’Connor: 9

Easy to see why Arthur only fancies the one hooker in his 17 when he has one as good as O’Connor.

Keenan Palasia: 9

The outstanding forward on the field.. just ahead of one of his team-mates. Racked up huge minutes and led the pack superbly. Has become one of the most under-rated signings of 2025.

James McDonnell: 8

Racked up huge efforts defensively on the edges and combined brilliantly with Newman and Hall.

Morgan Gannon: 9

His best performance of the season without doubt.

Kallum Watkins: 9

What is there left to say? Started at 13, moved into the front row and finished at centre. Excelled in every single position. Should we be talking about a possible England return a little bit more?

Ben Littlewood: N/A

Didn’t get on for too long to make an impact.

Andy Ackers: N/A

Like Littlewood, wasn’t really on for long enough.

Sam Lisone: 8

Blockbuster yet again.

James Bentley: 8

A brilliant impact from the bench and led Leeds’ defensive efforts in the middle when he was on the pitch.