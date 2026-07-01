Leeds Rhinos young gun Jacob Stead has landed a short-term Championship loan deal, linking up with Batley Bulldogs on an initial one-week basis.

Versatile forward Stead formed part of Leeds‘ title-winning reserves squad, though did not play any part in their Grand Final victory over Warrington Wolves.

Penning his first professional contract with the Super League heavyweights back in August 2023, he has so far featured in pre-season, but still awaits his official competitive Rhinos bow.

Able to slot into the back row or at loose forward, the youngster already has four Championship appearances under his belt, all made earlier this season for Keighley Cougars.

Those four games for the Cougars saw him grab three tries, scoring against Newcastle Thunder, North Wales Crusaders and – coincidentally – Batley.

And now, he joins the Bulldogs to don a shirt for them this weekend as they host Oldham at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Leeds Rhinos young gun Jacob Stead lands second Championship loan move of season with Batley

Stead’s latest loan club Batley currently occupy ninth spot on the Championship ladder having won eight and lost eight of their 16 league games so far in 2026.

James Ford’s side head into Friday night’s home game against Oldham having lost back-to-back clashes, first away against the Roughyeds and then against red-hot title favourites London Broncos.

They had though won four on the spin prior, and know a top-ten finish is all that is required to be involved in the play-offs in the second tier this term.

Including this weekend’s game which will see Stead involved, Batley have eight games remaining before those play-offs come around, with a four-point cushion to 11th-placed Salford RLFC, who are among their remaining opponents.

As always with the loan system adopted by the game this season, there is the possibility Stead’s switch could be extended on a week-by-week basis, should both Batley and Leeds see fit.

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