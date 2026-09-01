Leeds expect to be without Danny Levi for the rest of the season in a fresh blow, though three others including Maika Sivo are back in the mix heading into the play-offs.

Having been stretchered off following a sickening collision during Leeds’ defeat at Castleford Tigers on July 19, hooker Levi made his return off the bench last Friday night at St Helens, where the Rhinos ran out comfortable winners.

That return lasted just a few minutes though, and Levi had to be withdrawn as he experienced issues related to those that had kept him out for over a month.

The Rhinos now don’t expect him to feature again this year.

‘I would say he’s pretty much done for the season. We’re not ruling him out for the season, but I couldn’t imagine him playing again this year’

This weekend sees table-toppers Leeds host second-placed Wigan Warriors at Headingley in a battle which looks set to decide where the Super League Leaders’ Shield ends up this year.

In Tuesday morning’s pre-match press conference, Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur provided an update on Levi.

The Australian explained: “We’re still waiting for him to get in to see the specialist, he’s got a little bit of nerve sensation and tingling feeling in his left arm.

“Obviously, that was the issue originally, so we need to go back and get the advice.

“I would say he’s pretty much done for the season. We’re not ruling him out for the season, but I couldn’t imagine him playing again this year.

“I don’t want to make the decision. It’s Danny’s decision, but I would say the best case scenario is that the just gets healthy again and we worry about it next year.”

Former New Zealand and Samoa international Levi arrived at Headingley from NRL outfit Canberra Raiders ahead of 2026, returning to Super League having spent the 2022 campaign with Huddersfield Giants.

He has been a mainstay in the Rhinos’ side, but could now potentially miss out on a Grand Final appearance.

Arthur added: “He is (devastated), but he’s still in training and he was flogging himself on the bike today.

“He’s still upbeat, but you can see his disappointment.

“He’ll be excited for the opportunity for the rest of the club, the team and the boys. He’s not one of the guys that walk around moping, he’ll still be full of energy.

3 Rhinos stars near returns

Elsewhere, there is more positive news for Leeds: who conclude their regular season campaign at home against Hull FC on September 11 following this weekend’s mammoth clash against Wigan.

As they go in search of their first silverware since 2020, the Rhinos will be boosted by the return of three stars over the next couple of weeks – including top try-scorer Sivo.

Arthur detailed: “Maika has been training and going well. He’s declared himself available, so I’m not sure which way I’ll go and whether he’s quite ready.

“I’ll name him in the 21, but I think there’s a fair chance he’ll play next week against Hull FC.

“James McDonnell is the same. He’s keen to get out there this week and will be in the 21. I’ll have to make that final decision on Thursday in regards to him, but he’ll definitely be available for Round 27.

“Keenan (Palasia) is back against Hull FC. “I think Keenan was more hopeful of (returning) this week, but the risk is too high for one week.

“I was just hopeful they’d all get back before the end of the year to get a hit out before we go into the finals (play-offs).

Kallum Watkins and Lachie Miller have also both been passed fit having ended last weekend’s win at Saints with minor issues.

Arthur confirmed: “At this time of the year, we’ve got a lot of walking wounded, but the occasion eliminates all that.

“Those bumps and bruises are not there anymore, they become pretend bumps and bruises for a week!

“The boys are all good, they’re fine and ready to go.”