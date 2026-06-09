Leeds Rhinos have handed highly-rated youngster George Brown a long-term contract extension, with the half-back penning a deal until the end of 2029.

Still only 19, Brown is a product of the Rhinos’ youth system having progressed through their ranks at scholarship, academy and reserves levels.

Having been the unused 18th man for a Super League game against Salford Red Devils last July, his first-team bow eventually came earlier this season in the Challenge Cup against Championship outfit Widnes Vikings.

Slotting in at full-back in that cup tie, then still 18, he marked the occasion with a brace of tries before going on to notch his first Super League four-pointer against Castleford Tigers at Headingley a few weeks later.

‘We have got players who have been around Leeds for a long time and they really want to win something’

Brown has now played four games at senior level for the Rhinos, and has been touted as a potential replacement for Brodie Croft when he departs for Warrington Wolves come the end of the season.

As his new contract was announced, the teenager said: “I am really pleased to have agreed a long term deal with the club and I would like to thank (Head coach) Brad Arthur and (Sporting Director) Ian Blease for having faith in me.

“As our Transition Coach, Chev Walker’s influence has been a huge boost to me too. We got to both Grand Finals last year with the Academy and Reserves and I am excited to be part of this group going forward in the next few years.

“I would also like to thank all the lads in the squad who have helped me and made me feel at home in the first-team squad.

“We have got players who have been around Leeds for a long time and they really want to win something. You can see how ambitious the club is and striving to win things.

“For us as young boys coming through, that’s a great influence on us and shows how high the standards are.”

‘He’s got some similarities in his style to Brodie Croft, but he’s also got his own strengths and qualities that will continue to develop over time’

Whether Brown is chosen as the permanent replacement for outgoing Australian playmaker Croft come 2027 remains to be seen, with the option still there to dip into the recruitment market.

The youngster will now definitely be an option though, with his future at Headingley cemented, and head coach Arthur – who himself penned a new two-year deal last week – added: “George is a young player we are excited about and one who we believe has a very bright future at this club.

“What has impressed me most since I arrived is the rate of his development. He’s probably progressed quicker than I expected and every opportunity he’s been given, he’s handled really well.

“We haven’t seen as much of him as we would have liked because of his knee injury, but the signs have been very encouraging.

“You could see his confidence growing with every game and every experience he had around the first-team environment.

“George is a player who suits the way we want to play. He’s tough, he defends well, he runs the ball strongly and he’s got a competitive edge that you need at this level.

“He’s got some similarities in his style to Brodie Croft, but he’s also got his own strengths and qualities that will continue to develop over time.

“We’re proud of the pathway we’ve built at Leeds and George is a great example of that. We believe in our system, we believe in our coaches and, most importantly, we believe in the young players coming through.

“George has earned this opportunity and everyone at the club is excited to see what he can achieve in the years ahead.”

There’s no certainty over whether Brown, who doesn’t turn 20 until next February, will play again this season due to the knee injury which currently sees him sidelined.

But the Rhinos had no hesitation over extending his stay, with Sporting Director Blease adding: “Leeds as a club has a proud tradition of developing their own talent and that will definitely be the foundation of our group moving forward.

“We are pleased to have secured George on a long-term contract.

“Whilst he is currently injured, we have faith in him that he will return stronger from the lay off and I look forward to seeing him make the most of his opportunity after another pre-season under his belt ahead of next year.”