Sam Lisone could be set to remain in Super League in 2026: but not with Leeds Rhinos, as interest brews from other clubs about a transfer elsewhere.

The Rhinos have held talks with Lisone about a possible new contract into next season after an impressive showing from the forward this year.

They are keen to keep Lisone beyond the expiry of the three-year deal he signed at the start of the 2023 season but rival clubs are circling the 31-year-old.

Those clubs include Hull FC, Love Rugby League has learned, who are keen to explore a possible deal for the prop should the overseas quota increase sufficiently into 2026.

Love Rugby League has been told multiple clubs have been alerted to the prospect of Lisone’s potential availability, though Leeds have yet to give up on a new deal for the forward. They are keen to tie him down in what would represent a significant piece of retention for the club.

Earlier this month, Lisone told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We will see, when the time’s right it will resolve itself. I love it here, there’s no other team I’d want to play for, to be honest.”

But Lisone is now likely to have multiple transfer options on the table for 2026. He also has a personal situation back home to consider with his long-term partner, Georgia Hale, playing her club rugby in the NRLW for Gold Coast Titans.

The Rhinos’ priority for 2026 is to keep the core of their squad which has improved immensely under Brad Arthur together, rather than going into the market and undergoing another big recruitment drive.

Lisone remains a part of that plan, but he could now be tempted into a move elsewhere.

