Leeds coach Brad Arthur admits Morgan Gannon’s exit to the NRL is disappointing for the club – but has stressed that the Rhinos could not have done any more to retain him.

Gannon will leave the Rhinos at the end of this season after rejecting a substantial contract upgrade to instead sign a three-year deal with New Zealand Warriors from the beginning of 2026.

It is a major blow on the recruitment front for Leeds, and Arthur conceded it is a tough situation for the Rhinos. “It’s disappointing for the club,” he said.

“He’s come through the club and the system and he’s a good young lad. He wants to go and challenge himself in the NRL – there’s not a lot you can do. It is disappointing but we’ll move on.

“The club is in good hands moving forwards, he’s committed to the rest of this season and he’s told the boys that. He’s got a good level head on him and he’ll want to leave on the right foot.”

Arthur was quick to point out that Leeds made every effort to retain Gannon beyond this year.

He insisted: “We couldn’t have done any more. He thinks there’s an opportunity for him to achieve what he wants to achieve. He hasn’t left for another Super League club, it’s disappointing but not a distraction.”

Arthur continued: “It’s bittersweet. The boys would rather him be here moving forward but they get it and they understand the situation.

“They’ll support him. They’ll continue to treat him the same and we’ll get the best out of him with his football because his best stuff is further down the track.”

Leeds face Hull KR on Friday evening, and Arthur confirmed Gannon will start once again for the Rhinos at AMT Headingley. Mikolaj Oledzki also returns to the starting line-up.