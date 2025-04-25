Leeds coach Brad Arthur has revealed that Ryan Hall will go for scans to determine the severity of an ankle injury suffered against Hull KR: with Arthur conceding the winger ‘isn’t great’.

Hall left the field in the early stages of the Rhinos’ dramatic and controversial defeat to Hull KR on Friday evening. He appeared to roll his ankle while attempting to halt a Mikey Lewis break.

Super League’s all-time top try-scorer didn’t return and was later seen on the sidelines with his boots off. He didn’t return for the remainder of the evening, and Arthur admitted the early signs did not look good.

Arthur said: “I don’t think he’s great. He’ll have to have scans. It might have been a syndemosis or a high ankle sprain. That was pretty disruptive. But Harry (Newman) did a great job and you can see the value in Kallum (Watkins)there because he was unreal slotting into the centres.”

The Rhinos led 14-6 with a man advantage before Ash Handley’s red card levelled proceedings at 12-a-side. Rovers then rallied to produce a brilliant comeback, with Mikey Lewis’ late try the difference.

However, the Rhinos were impressive for most of the evening – and Arthur admitted while there were positives aplenty to be taken, he now wants to see his team close out fixtures.

He said: “We can take plenty out of this game. Getting close isn’t good enough though. We should have won this and the game against Warrington. We’ll have to learn from it. I like their attitude towards wanting to get better.

“Fundamentally, the team knows how we want to play and we’re putting ourselves in a position where we could win every game. Now we need to learn how we close those games out. But I’m extremely proud of the performance and the effort.”