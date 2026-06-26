Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has called on his side to be a reflection of the great Rob Burrow when they face Hull KR on a poignant evening at AMT Headingley tonight.

The Rhinos will have their annual MND Awareness Round fixture, which this year will take on extra significance for two reasons. Firstly, it is the first time the fixture has been staged since Burrow’s father, Geoff, sadly passed away. It is also the first MND-associated fixture for the Rhinos since Sir Kevin Sinfield was given a knighthood.

It is a big night off the field, with thousands expected to be raised for the MND community – but it is a big night on it, too.

Arthur sends rallying call to Leeds players

The Australian admitted he wanted his players to harness the emotion that will inevitably be around Headingley on Friday evening, but not get too sucked into it.

However, he revealed that his squad were given a presentation earlier this week about Burrow’s incredible career at Headingley, which was especially important for those players who have perhaps not experienced the occasion before.

Arthur said: “There’s going to be a fair bit of emotion – but you can’t win games on emotion. We’re very respectful about what this game is about and we’ve had a bit of a conversation on Monday and a bit of presentation for the guys who maybe wouldn’t know Rob.

“Different things that past players and coaches said, things like that. And we’ve had Jamie Jones-Buchanan come in to talk about him so we can know what we’re playing for.”

Arthur then challenged his players to showcase the one trait which perhaps epitomised Burrow’s own playing career and life post-MND diagnosis: his undoubted bravery.

He said: “Rob was a very brave man and so was his family, to go through what they went through. We need to be brave and be a reflection of Rob on Friday. He was brave, and we need to be brave.”

Arthur’s assessment of Hull KR

The last time the two teams met was in Las Vegas way back at the beginning of the season, when the Rhinos produced arguably the standout display of the season so far to hammer the Robins.

However, Arthur warned the defending champions are a much improved prospect to the one that they faced in Allegiant Stadium, and insisted his side were facing one of Super League’s best.

He said: “They’re the best defensive team in the comp at the moment. They’ve done a really good job and defensively they’re really strong. Their two halves are playing well with a lot of touches and they’ve a strong forward pack – there’s no weaknesses really. It’s about who can build the pressure and who can withstand the pressure the longest.”

Arthur also admitted the proposition of handling new signing Tevita Pangai Jr also brings with it a fresh dynamic in terms of preparing for the Robins.

“He’s got a good strong carry,” Arthur said. “He’s smart and clever with how he gets around the field and you can fall into the trap of stopping his offload but not stopping his overall game.”