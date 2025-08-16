Leeds head coach Brad Arthur has hailed his Rhinos side for the ‘ruthless’ attitude they displayed in their 64-6 win at Castleford Tigers, admitting it was something he’d challenged them to harness.

The Rhinos were 36-0 to the good by half-time at The Jungle, and went on to score a further 28 unanswered points in the second half before hosts Cas hit back with a late consolation from youngster Jenson Windley.

That victory was Leeds’ third in their last four games and sees them move up into third on the Super League ladder, at least temporarily.

Leigh Leopards are in action at Hull FC on Saturday evening, and would reclaim third spot with a win.

Elsewhere, regardless of how Leigh perform, St Helens could move back above Arthur’s side with a victory at home against Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

Leeds coach Brad Arthur lauds ‘ruthless’ Rhinos display in huge Castleford Tigers win

Nevertheless, Saturday’s win at The Jungle brought a terrific performance from Leeds, and the Australian was understandably pleased with what he saw.

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Arthur said: “That’s a pretty professional performance, they’re going to be annoyed having had a score against us.

“They want to be ruthless, I challenged them to be and I thought they were today. I can’t be too critical, I thought they were pretty polished.

“We’ll enjoy this one, dust ourselves off and get ready for a big game next week.”

The victory comes at the end of a week which saw Arthur pen a new deal with the club to remain in charge at Headingley for the 2026 campaign.

With his contract saga now over, he explained: “I know it’s dragged out, but I had to make sure it was right decision and that I was happy making it.

“The people in this joint, the players and the staff, made it too hard for me to go; I’ve thoroughly enjoyed myself.

“Family was big part of it because I had to make sure I was comfortable and they were comfortable with me staying.

“The buy-in from the players has ben excellent and, ultimately, I wanted to feel I could make a difference to the team.”

