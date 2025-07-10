Leeds’ Sporting Director Ian Blease admits he’s ‘disappointed’ by the decision to allow Super League clubs ten quota spots in 2026, and says the Rhinos won’t be utilising all of theirs in order to aid youth progression.

Earlier this week, after months of speculation, it was confirmed that the clubs in the top flight next year would be permitted up to ten overseas players on their quota.

That’s an increase of the seven that have been available over the last few years, and though the salary cap figure isn’t changing, it does mean that more spots within squads are now likely to be taken by players brought over from Down Under.

The decision has been met with a mixed reaction across Super League, and Blease has made it clear which side of the fence he sits on.

The Rhinos have this week officially lost Sam Lisone to Hull FC from 2026 onwards despite the player expressing his desire to remain at Headingley initially.

His transfer to the MKM Stadium came after FC found room for him on their quota courtesy of the extra three permitted spots.

Speaking to the media on Thursday morning, Blease discussed the new quota spot ruling, saying: “I’ve listened to all of the reasoning behind it over the last few months where it’s been discussed in meetings.

“I don’t think we’re quite on board with that decision.

“We’ll probably just use our strategy for bringing homegrown (talent) through. That’s what we want to do at this club and we’re privileged we’ve got some great youth pathway and coaches working in the background.

“As a club, we’ll look at bringing those players through our systems.”

Leeds are yet to officially find out whether Brad Arthur will remain as their head coach next year, with the Australian still to announce whether he will return Down Under or not.

They are yet to announce any new signings for 2026, and are believed to have been knocked back in their attempts to sign Brisbane Broncos half-back Jock Madden earlier this year.

Sporting Director Blease continued: “We probably won’t need the ten (quota spots) moving forward.

“I’m not saying we won’t do it ever again because we’ll always keep our options open, but I don’t think bringing it in for 2026 was the right call for the game.

“I’m disappointed in that and I probably won’t be on my own in that.”

