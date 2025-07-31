Leeds have published a statement welcoming the decision to expand Super League to 14 clubs in 2026, with Chief Executive Officer Gary Hetherington lauding the RFL for the role they played.

Super League‘s current 12 clubs were involved in a vote over whether the top flight would expand next year. Nine of the 12, including Leeds, voted in favour of the expansion.

Accordingly, the competition will have 14 teams in it next season. 12 of those will be decided by the IMG gradings, as previously planned.

But the other two’s places will be awarded by an independent panel, with details of that process still to be rubber-stamped.

Leeds chief praises RFL as Rhinos issue statement following Super League expansion decision

Hetherington will depart Leeds at the end of the campaign to link up with Championship outfit London Broncos, one of the club’s in the mix for 2026 promotion.

As the Rhinos made their stance clear with a statement published via their club website on Thursday evening, their CEO praised the powers that be for their part in making the expansion happen.

Among those is controversial RFL chair Nigel Wood, whom Hetherington – along with Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont – has publicly backed in recent weeks.

Leeds’ statement begins: “Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington and Chairman Paul Caddick have welcomed this week’’ decision by the RFL and Super League clubs to increase the 2026 Super League competition to 14 clubs.”

Hetherington goes on to say: “Leeds Rhinos have always been in favour of a 14-club competition and the elimination of loop fixtures, and we were very pleased with what was an overwhelming decision by the Super League clubs who backed the RFL’s recommendation.

“I think it shows our game is prepared to make changes which are ambitious and forward-thinking, and it is refreshing to have an RFL executive who have researched this issue and responded by making a strong recommendation which nearly all the Super League clubs supported.”

