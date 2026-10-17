He has been one of Tonga’s most important players of the last generation – and Konrad Hurrell has a new role with the Mate Ma’a in the World Cup: though not one you’d expect.

Hurrell represented the country of his birth with immense pride and passion across a decade-long career at international level. That included playing in multiple World Cup campaigns.

He retired this year after finishing up his professional playing days in France with Lezignan, following a lengthy spell in the English game with a number of clubs.

But Hurrell is back at the World Cup this autumn – as the Tongan media manager!

Konrad Hurrell lands unique World Cup role

The 35-year-old has been part of Kristian Woolf’s backroom team in the build-up to the event taking place, and it has now emerged exactly what his role is.

Having dealt with the media as a player throughout the whole of his professional career, Hurrell will now work with them and liaise on press strategy for the Mate Ma’a, starting with Saturday morning’s game against England.

Legendary commentator Andrew Voss confirmed that Hurrell was undertaking the role on Saturday – something he will do for the whole of the tournament.

Loved calling this bloke. Now the Tongan media manager @konmanhurrell @rugbyleaguewcup in Perth for the huge game v @England_RL @PremSportsTV @FrontOfficeSEN https://t.co/3WmfW5qj0F — Andrew Voss (@AndrewVossy) October 17, 2026

It is another layer of colour for the Tongan team, who now have one of their most passionate and proud players as part of Woolf’s backroom team for the next month or so.

Konrad Hurrell’s post-playing role

Hurrell has just finished up in France as mentioned with Lezignan, having spent a number of years starring for the likes of Leeds Rhinos and St Helens in Super League.

He joined Leeds in 2019, having made over 100 NRL appearances for the Warriors and the Titans in the early stages of his career.

He helped Leeds win the Challenge Cup in 2020 – still their last major honour to this date. In 2022, he made the move to St Helens, where he spent four seasons and became a firm favourite and a cult hero among Saints supporters.

Hurrell scored in the Saints’ 2022 Grand Final win – against former club Leeds – before playing in their unforgettable World Club Challenge win against Penrith Panthers the following year.

But he is arguably most closely associated with Tonga – and he will continue that affiliation in the coming weeks in a new, unique role.