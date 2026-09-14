Warrington Wolves youngster Charlie McKler’s season is over after he was hit with a heavy ban following Round 27 of the Super League season.

McKler was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Toulouse’s Romeo Tropis during the Wire’s win over the French side on Friday evening.

It has subsequently landed him with a hefty charge – and a ban despite the RFL freezing all previous penalty points incurred throughout 2026. McKler has been charged with Grade E Head Contact, an 18-point charge and a three-match suspension which rules him out of the remainder of the season.

He is not the only man banned, either. Fenton Rogers has been punished heavily for his elbow to the head of Castleford’s Tyler Dupree during Huddersfield’s win over the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

Rogers has been charged with Grade E Striking, with a 16-point sanction – a reduction of two due to the fact he was sent off – and a two-match that rules him out of the start of the 2027 campaign.

Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos hooker Jarrod O’Connor has been charged with Grade B Head Contact following Leeds’ defeat to Hull FC, but he escapes a ban after receiving just three penalty points.

Hull KR forward Frankie Dearlove gets a Grade A Late Contact on Passer charge for an incident in the defeat to St Helens on Friday night, while players from York and Bradford have been charged after their meeting on Thursday.

The Knights’ Scott Galeano gets five points for a Grade C Dangerous Throw, while the Bulls’ Ryan Sutton is charged with a Grade A sanction of making late contact on a passer, and he gets one penalty point.

Meanwhile, Castleford’s Jordan Lane finishes his season with a Grade B Head Contact charge after the loss at Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon.

From now on, any players charged this weekend will not have their penalty points frozen.

Super League charges following Round 27