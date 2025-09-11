Leeds Rhinos produced arguably their worst performance of the 2025 Super League season – and have thrown away any chance of a top-two finish ahead of the play-offs following a shock defeat to Catalans Dragons.

Brad Arthur’s side were dreadful and are now staring down the prospect of finishing as low as fifth come the play-offs.

Here’s everything we learned on the night from AMT Headingley as the Dragons produced a real shock.

Where has this Luke Keary been?

For 25 rounds it’s been easy to ponder whether Catalans actually signed the right Luke Keary. The one who starred in the NRL for so long and had all the hallmarks of a signing that would light Super League up this season.

To his credit on some level, Catalans’ forwards haven’t given him much to play off of but there’s been no getting away from the fact the Australian has not quite delivered in 2025. But this was a reminder – albeit far too late – of what he could do.

This was arguably Keary’s most composed game in a Catalans shirt. He led them around the park superbly with a wonderful long-range kicking game that consistently gave Lachie Miller issues – and what about his tackle on Miller that won the game, too.

It’s 26 rounds too late for Catalans – but it was great to see Keary still deliver.

Play-off disaster now looms for Leeds

This result showed that you can’t now project anything with certainty over the final fortnight but having started the night hunting down second, it’s now possible Leeds will finish as low as fifth.

Should St Helens win their last two games and Leigh win on the final weekend, the Rhinos would have to win at Wigan to avoid being handed a daunting run to Old Trafford – with fifth likely having to go to Hull KR in week two of the play-offs.

Last week was underwhelming at Huddersfield: this was altogether more concerning.

The Jake Connor-shaped hole everyone feared exists

You did wonder whether it was worth risking Connor here for continuity purposes – but Arthur clearly trusted his rotated half-back pairing of Brodie Croft and Jack Sinfield to get the job done.

They didn’t.

Leeds lacked Connor’s composure and guile all evening with the Rhinos looking horrendously panicked far too often at the crucial moments in attack.

Whether he’s fully-fit or not next weekend, Connor has to play at Wigan. Leeds cannot afford another slip-up.

Time to panic at Headingley: or time for cool heads?

It’s only one defeat, but it’s the timing of it that may worry some Leeds fans. Having cruised through certain parts of this season and looked very impressive in doing so, the Rhinos stumbled a fraction at Huddersfield last week before a full-on slip here.

The Rhinos will have to do it the hard way, but what will be a worry is how Leeds are threatening to let a promising season slip at exactly the wrong time.