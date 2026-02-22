Leeds Rhinos’ travelling 21-man squad for their game against Hull KR in Las Vegas has been confirmed: with young trio Ben Littlewood, Tom Nicholson-Watton and George Brown landing the final three seats on the plane.

The Rhinos take on the Robins, who are fresh from a World Club Challenge win, at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night (February 28) in a Round 3 clash.

Following their first Super League success of the year on Friday evening at Headingley against York, Leeds boss Brad Arthur made no secret of the fact that 18 players had their spots on the plane guaranteed.

Those were the 17 that took to the field in the victory over York alongside captain Ash Handley, who has been sidelined through injury so far in 2026, but is expected to be fit in time to face KR in Sin City.

That left three seats on the plane to be dished out, with five youngsters in contention.

Ahead of Monday’s departure, Leeds confirmed their travelling party on Sunday afternoon: with Littlewood, Nicholson-Watton and Brown taking those three seats.

Playmaker Brown, who turned 19 earlier this month, was the unused 18th man for Leeds against York.

Both of his senior appearances to date came this season, featuring in the Challenge Cup Third Round against Widnes Vikings and the Rhinos’ Super League opener at Leigh Leopards.

Meanwhile, Littlewood and Nicholson-Watton have made a combined 15 first-team appearances for Leeds.

The Rhinos have also confirmed that prop Mikolaj Oledzki will travel to Vegas, but does not form part of their 21-man squad for the game against KR as he continues to recover from injury.

Presley Cassell and Riley Lumb are the two youngsters that have missed out on inclusion in the 21, and aren’t expected to make the trip to the United States.

Leeds’ 21 for Las Vegas: Lachie Miller, Maika Sivo, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Jake Connor, Jarrod O’Connor, Tom Holroyd, Kallum Watkins, James McDonnell, Keenan Palasia, Chris Hankinson, Cooper Jenkins, Ethan O’Neill, Cameron Smith, Jeremiah Mata’utia, Danny Levi, Ben Littlewood, Tom Nicholson-Watton, George Brown