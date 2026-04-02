Lee Kershaw will make his long-awaited return from injury by playing for Hull KR’s reserves this weekend, but boss Willie Peters says the club won’t rush into a decision on the off-contract winger’s future.

Bradford-born Kershaw, who joined KR from London Broncos ahead of their treble-winning 2025 campaign, has been sidelined since suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury last June.

Last week, head coach Peters described him as still being ‘a couple months off’ a return to the field. But things have accelerated quickly, and the winger is now fit enough to line up for the Robins’ reserves, who take on Huddersfield Giants on Easter Saturday.

The news of his return to fitness, or at least something like, is timely given there are now just a few months left on the two-year deal he inked as he arrived at Craven Park.

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‘He’s got through a lot of his rehabilitation and our performance team are really happy with where he’s at’

KR ‘s first-team, of course, host cross-city rivals Hull FC in the Good Friday derby this weekend. There were no injury updates to report in the pre-match press conference earlier this week, but boss Peters was able to deliver the positive news on Kershaw.

The Australian detailed: “We initially weren’t sure of exactly when it (his return to the field) would be, but he’s got through a lot of his rehabilitation and our performance team are really happy with where he’s at.

“It was great to see him at training today, I’m really happy for him. He’s a great person and he’s gone through a rough track with his ACL, but it was great to see him.

“He trained with a real buzz about him and his team-mates had a real buzz too because he was on the field.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him build his game again.”

Set to turn 27 in May, Kershaw has 108 career appearances on his CV, but just one of those has come for the Robins: who he scored a try on debut for against former club Oldham in the early rounds of the Challenge Cup last year.

Yet to feature for KR in Super League, he spent time on loan with Castleford Tigers last term prior to picking up his ACL injury.

Peters – who himself will depart Craven Park come the end of 2026 – continued: “For Kersh, it’s just about making sure that knee’s right and starting to enjoy his game again.

“There’s no doubt he’ll want to be playing for a contract, whether that’s here or at another club. Naturally, the board and the new coach will be looking at renewals. I’ll certainly (chip in) if they ask my opinion.

“Kersh has got a lot to offer, he’s been unlucky. He’s a great person to have around the club, but the main thing for him now is just playing again and making sure he gets through some games.

“In a few weeks time I guess that’s when we can start to look at his game closer, what the areas he’s doing well are, what he needs to work on… where the club see him next year.

“But that stuff is certainly not for now, he’s just come back from a long-term injury. I’m just glad to see him back on the field again.”