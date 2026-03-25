Hull KR coach issues treble injury update as latest on off-contract ace delivered

Off-contract winger Lee Kershaw remains ‘a couple of months off’ a return to action, Hull KR head coach Willie Peters has confirmed.

Kershaw – who will turn 27 in May – joined KR from London Broncos ahead of their treble-winning 2025 campaign, inking a two-year deal as he arrived at Craven Park.

The Bradford native featured once in the Challenge Cup for the Robins last term alongside playing three games across two loan stints at fellow Super League outfit Castleford Tigers.

But he has not been seen since suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury last June, and time is ticking on now towards the end of his current deal.

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Hull KR coach delivers latest on off-contract ace Lee Kershaw

Kershaw has scored 42 tries in 108 career appearances between Oldham, Wakefield Trinity, London, Castleford and KR, including one on debut for the Robins in that cup game last season.

Providing an update on Kershaw’s fitness and future, head coach Peters said: “He’s started running, which is good, but he’ll probably be a couple of months away.

“It could be shorter than that, but we’ve got to make sure that he’s fully ready to go.

“He’s in a lot stronger position than he has been, and he’s in good spirits because he’s running and doing what he loves, but he’s not in with the team.

“Everyone in the squad has got an opportunity (to play this year), but it’s hard to say at the moment where Kersh is at.

“The main thing he needs to do is working on his rehabilitation and get his recovery right. When he’s back in with the team, then he’s eligible.

“He’ll come back and play some reserves, or if we can get him some other opportunities, it’s about him getting back and getting the feel for it back again.”

Jordan Dezaria’s Robins debut nears: ‘As long as he keeps working hard to build his fitness up, then he’ll keep putting himself in the frame’

Kershaw remains among a handful of long-term absentees within the KR squad alongside Rhyse Martin, Arthur Mourgue and Declan Murphy.

Full-back Murphy – currently sidelined with a broken foot – was recruited in the off-season and awaits his debut, with Jordan Dezaria also yet to feature after arriving from Catalans Dragons ahead of this season.

Peters detailed: “Kersh and Declan will still be out for a while. Jordan played in our reserves game against Hull FC last weekend, so he’ll be eligible for selection again this week.

“It’s up to Jordan (when he gets his chance). He played last week, so we’ll look at that and look at training.

“He’s not too far off, he’s obviously an experienced player and there’s no doubt that he had a setback through doing his hamstring twice.

“That set him back, but he’s training well at the moment. We had a good session today and he was a big part of that, so as long as he keeps working hard to build his fitness up, then he’ll keep putting himself in the frame.”