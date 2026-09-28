Lee Briers lands NRL coaching role after St Helens exit

Lee Briers is returning to the NRL after securing a coaching position with Perth Bears.

Love Rugby League understands Briers, who has spent the last two seasons as an assistant at St Helens, has agreed to join the Bears to become a part of Mal Meninga’s coaching staff ahead of their introduction to the NRL.

Briers arrived at Saints to work under Paul Wellens and subsequently was a member of Paul Rowley’s staff for the current campaign.

One of the most creative players in Super League history, Briers has an impressive coaching pedigree. After retiring as a player, Briers joined Warrington’s coaching staff, working his way up from the academy to first-team as an assistant. He was part of Matt Peet’s coaching staff at Wigan when he was appointed as head coach and subsequently moved to Brisbane Broncos to work in the NRL, coincidentally being a part of Kevin Walters’ staff, who is St Helens’ new head coach for next year. He was also part of the England coaching setup under Shaun Wane for several years.

His playing career saw him enjoy an outstanding career at Warrington, making over 400 appearances for the club. He is the club’s all-time record points scorer and a member of their hall of fame after winning three Challenge Cups, receiving the Lance Todd trophy award in 2010. He played for Great Britain and Wales too.

But now a new journey awaits Briers, who is set to link up with the Bears. He will join a growing English contingent, with four players already agreeing to be part of the club’s squad next year.

Morgan Smithies has signed for the club from Canberra Raiders and he will be joined at the club by Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki and James McDonnell, who are all heading down under from Leeds Rhinos.

As for Saints, they will now be on the lookout for a new assistant coach. They are thought to be close to securing a deal to add Ian Watson to their coaching staff for next season. The former Salford and Huddersfield head coach is currently an assistant at Hull KR.