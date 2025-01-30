League 1 new boys take punt on amateur ace with sibling reunion confirmed

Newly-relegated League 1 outfit Dewsbury Rams have taken a punt on a utility back from the community game, signing Craig McShane for the 2025 campaign.

McShane – who has honours on his CV for England’s Community Lions team – joins the Rams from reigning National Conference League Premier Division champions Hunslet ARLFC, who have won that league for the last three seasons on the spin.

Able to slot in at full-back and in the halves, former Hunslet Parkside man McShane featured for ARLFC in both Rounds 1 and 2 of the Challenge Cup this term – scoring a try in their First Round victory against Stanley Rangers.

His move to Dewsbury will see him ply his trade in the ‘professional’ section of the British game’s pyramid for the first time in his career, and will also bring a reunion with brother Jack.

Sibiling Jack is also well-versed in the community game having represented Westgate Common and starred in the same Hunslet ARLFC side as his brother last season.

Having been named man-of-the-match in their play-off final triumph against Siddal at Post Office Road in October, Jack was snapped up by the Rams earlier in the off-season.

His debut for the League 1 outfit came last weekend in the Second Round of the Challenge Cup as the Rams beat local amateur side Dewsbury Moor at the FLAIR Stadium.

Starting at hooker in a 50-6 win, he has helped to set up a trip to Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs in the Third Round next month.

Prior to that, the Rams host dual-registration partners Bradford Bulls in a re-arranged pre-season friendly this Sunday (February 2), a clash which could well see new recruit Craig make his unofficial debut.

