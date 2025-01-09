Goole Vikings boss Scott Taylor has appointed 17-time England international Brett Ferres as captain for their debut campaign in League 1, with ex-Hull FC star Jamie Shaul named vice-captain.

Ferres has made over 430 senior career appearances – donning a shirt for Bradford Bulls, Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos, Featherstone Rovers and Doncaster.

Now 38, the veteran won a World Club Challenge with Bradford and a League Leaders’ Shield at Huddersfield in addition to his Super League triumph in 2017, beating former employers Castleford at Old Trafford with Leeds.

Shaul meanwhile will return to rugby league in 2025 having featured in union for Hull RUFC following his departure from Hull FC at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Featuring exactly 200 times for the Airlie Birds, he formed part of the squad which won back-to-back Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017, scoring the winning try in the first of those finals under the Wembley arch against Warrington Wolves.

League 1 new boys hand Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC icons leadership roles for 2025

Both men have linked up with Goole ahead of the club’s inaugural season in the ‘professional’ section of the British game’s pyramid, with former Hull and Wigan Warriors ace Taylor taking the reins.

The Vikings’ first pre-season friendly is scheduled to take place this weekend against Featherstone Rovers, with the pair’s appointments as captain and vice-captain respectively announced on Wednesday evening.

Head coach Taylor said: “Both players are strong leaders and role models for our club, and two people we can trust, lean on and will give us honest feedback.

“Brett’s experience speaks for itself, he has led from the front since day one, he talks well and has helped bring our group together. He knows what it takes to be successful.

“Jamie has been leading the group at training and will set an example on the field, guiding the young lads and bringing us direction. He has been a good support for me in my first season as a head coach.

“They will both be fantastic ambassadors from the club on and off the field.”

