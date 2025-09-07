Saturday afternoon’s League 1 game between Goole and Workington was called off due to Town coach Jonty Gorley falling ill: but he is now on his way home after being released from hospital.

The clash in Goole was ultimately called off around ten minutes from full-time. At that stage, neither club confirmed the extent of what had happened other than admitting it was due to a medical emergency.

But the Cumbrians have now revealed that it was their head coach who required urgent medical treatment, with Gorley being taken to a nearby hospital.

However, there has been a positive update from Workington in the hours after the game confirming that, thankfully, Gorley is now heading back to Cumbria after being released.

They said: “Head coach Jonty Gorley was taken ill at the game today and transferred to Scunthorpe General Hospital. His wife Marie travelled from Cumbria to be with him.

“We’re delighted and relieved to say that he has now been released and will travel home with Marie & our head physio. Thanks to Courtney Stephenson for providing the best of care and Helen McDowell for her assistance We’d like to thank the medical staff at @GooleVikingsRL who were superb throughout.

“Thank you for the compassion and concern shown by the Goole staff and in particular Head Coach Scott Taylor. Also to Vicky Brown at No Name Travel who organised the car within minutes. Jonty thanks everyone for their kind messages and concern. We’ll give an update as soon as it is appropriate.”

Town were leading the game 12-6 at the time when Gorley fell ill, and that result is now likely to stand given how it was so late in the game and given how the consequences of the result are minimal.

Both teams will join the expanded Championship and League 1 competition in 2026 – but thankfully, the most important update was around Gorley’s health.