The fixtures for Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2025 League 1 campaign have been revealed, and there are some intriguing clashes to look out for.

Come 6pm on Tuesday evening, all 11 clubs in the third tier will be able to reveal their full fixture list for next year.

But at 8am, they were permitted to publicise who their first home game of the campaign is against and when it comes, meaning the first two rounds can be pieced together.

League 1 fixtures 2025: Relegated clubs clash on opening weekend as Rounds 1 and 2 confirmed

The campaign will begin on Sunday, February 23 with a couple of standout fixtures.

New boys Goole Vikings, who have entered the ‘professional’ section of the British game’s pyramid for the first time, start on home soil against Midlands Hurricanes.

Two sides that featured in last year’s play-offs also go toe-to-toe at the Crown Oil Arena as Rochdale Hornets host Keighley Cougars, while Swinton Lions welcome Whitehaven to Heywood Road.

Both Swinton and Haven were relegated from the Championship last term.

As a result of the third tier having 11 clubs in 2025, one side will get a bye each round, as we see in the NRL. In Round One, it’s Newcastle Thunder with the bye, while North Wales Crusaders take the bye in Round Two.

Goole are also at home in Round 2 as they host Dewsbury Rams, another side to have dropped down from the Championship, on March 8.

The following day, Newcastle’s campaign begins with a home game against Swinton and Whitehaven host Keighley up in Cumbria.

The full fixture schedule for Rounds One and Two of the 2025 League 1 campaign can be seen below…

Round One

Sunday, February 23 (all 3pm KOs)

Dewsbury Rams v North Wales Crusaders

Goole Vikings v Midlands Hurricanes

Rochdale Hornets v Keighley Cougars

Swinton Lions v Whitehaven

Workington Town v Cornwall

Bye: Newcastle Thunder

Round Two

Saturday, March 8

Goole Vikings v Dewsbury Rams (3pm KO)

Sunday, March 9

Rochdale Hornets v Cornwall (1pm KO)

Midlands Hurricanes v Workington Town (2pm KO)

Whitehaven v Keighley Cougars (3pm KO)

Newcastle Thunder v Swinton Lions (5pm KO)

Bye: North Wales Crusaders

Other dates

You’ll note that Cornwall are away from home in both Rounds One and Two, as are Keighley.

They have still been able to reveal their first home games, with Newcastle making the trip down to the South Coast on March 23 and Midlands Hurricanes travelling to Cougar Park.

Additionally, North Wales Crusaders are away in Round One, and have the bye in Round Two, so their first home game isn’t until the weekend of April 5/6. Coincidentally, Cornwall are the visitors to Wales that weekend.

Sunday, March 23

Cornwall v Newcastle Thunder

Keighley Cougars v Midlands Hurricanes

April 5/6 (Date TBC)

North Wales Crusaders v Cornwall