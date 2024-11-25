League 1 club tie down son of former Warrington Wolves winger for 2025

League 1 outfit Swinton Lions have tied down youngster Jamie Reddecliff, the son of former Warrington Wolves and Widnes Vikings winger Alan, for 2025.

Following in his dad’s footsteps, Jamie is himself a product of Warrington’s academy, and joined the Lions on a permanent basis back in August following his departure from the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

He still awaits a senior debut though, not featuring for Swinton before the end of a 2024 campaign which ultimately ended in relegation back down to League 1.

With Wire legend Paul Wood having taken charge ahead of 2025 though, the prop’s future has been secured at Heywood Road, with the Greater Manchester outfit announcing his new deal via their X account (@Swinton_Lions) on Monday afternoon.

Dad Alan, who had featured six times for Widnes earlier on in his career, played just one Super League game in Warrington’s colours. That came against Castleford Tigers at The Jungle in September 2001, a game which the Wolves won 31-28.

Reddecliff also donned a shirt for Chorley Lynx the following year, and then popped up with numerous community clubs including Leigh Miners Rangers and Wigan St Patricks.

Earlier this month, the father and son also ran out together for local rugby union side Lymm. Starring in a cup win against Wallasey, the pair were one of 14 ‘dad and lad’ duos fielded by Lymm in that game at Crouchley Lane!

Having seen his new deal at Swinton announced, Jamie said: “(I) can’t wait to be back for the 2025 season!”

He won’t be the only youngster with Super League heritage at Heywood Road next term as the Lions have already announced the arrivals of both Reece Briers and Harry Higham.

As you’ve probably gathered given those surnames, they are the sons of former Warrington stars Lee and Micky respectively.

