League 1 club snap up young Super League quartet including Warrington Wolves trio

Warrington Wolves trio Isaac Reid, Charlie McKler and James Duffy have joined League 1 outfit Rochdale Hornets on loan for the remainder of the season alongside Wakefield Trinity’s Harry Ratcliffe.

Reid and McKler operate in the forward pack, and have impressed in recent seasons for Warrington at both scholarship and reserves level.

Team-mate Duffy offers versatility in being able to move wide into the outside-backs as well as his main position in the halves, while Wakefield starlet Ratcliffe slots into the centres.

All four youngsters were born in Rochdale, and link up with their hometown club as the Hornets push for a top-four finish in the third tier.

Of the quartet, McKler boasts the most senior experience on his CV having featured five times this term for League 1 outfit Keighley Cougars.

Reid though has already featured on the international scene, coming off the bench to represent Scotland during last October’s 36-6 defeat to Ireland in Gateshead.

As the Hornets announced their latest signings on Thursday afternoon, head coach Gary Thornton said: “We’ve brought these young lads in to bolster our troops over the coming weeks.

“They have all come from really good academy systems and are ready for the next steps in their careers.

“They are also highly rated by their respective Super League clubs and will bring enthusiasm and energy to our group.”

The four new arrivals will be in contention to make their debut for Rochdale in this weekend’s trip to Goole Vikings.

That clash sees sixth meet seventh, with the pair currently locked together on 12 competition points as we approach the business end of the season.

Chairman Andy Mazey added: “It’s now the business end of the year, with some big games coming thick and fast.

“We are also approaching the transfer deadline, and with our current injury situation also in mind, we have acted decisively to refresh the squad and to provide Gary with some quality options.

“What is even more pleasing about these deals is they are all Rochdale-based lads from Super League club environments, and are therefore bringing a strong desire to represent their hometown club.”

