League 1 side Goole Vikings have signed both Andre Savelio and Jason Tali on short-term loan deals from Championship outfit Doncaster.

Versatile forward Savelio arrived at Doncaster ahead of the 2025 campaign after stepping away from full-time rugby league to focus on his health having endured a difficult 2024 while at Huddersfield Giants.

Three-time Papua New Guinea international Tali meanwhile has been with the Dons since 2016, when he joined them from Newcastle Thunder.

Between them, the pair have amassed more than 330 career appearances. Just four of those combined have come in a Doncaster shirt so far this term though, and they have now dropped into the third tier with Goole in search of some game time.

Their Vikings debuts are expected to come this weekend away against Workington Town.

LRL RECOMMENDS: London Broncos set for name change as five-year plan unveiled by Gary Hetherington

League 1 club snap up duo including former Super League stalwart and Papua New Guinea international

A one-time Combined Nations All Stars representative, Savelio was born in New Zealand but moved to Warrington as a one-year-old when father Lokeni played for the Wolves in Super League.

The 30-year-old was picked up by St Helens aged 14, going on to play for Castleford Tigers, Rochdale Hornets, Warrington, Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants as well as both Saints and Doncaster.

League 1 outfit Goole will become the eighth club he’s represented in his career having also spent circa 12 months on the books of NRL side Brisbane Broncos in 2018 before departing without registering a first-team appearance due to an ACL injury.

37-year-old Tali donned a shirt for PNG in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup and linked up with Newcastle Thunder two years later before joining Doncaster in 2016.

He has never donned another shirt than the Championship side’s since then, but will now do so with Goole.

Vikings head coach Scott Taylor said: “Both players are a great boost for us, bringing some quality, experience and size to our squad – which we have been looking for.

“It is a great opportunity for both of them to get some important minutes under their belts, and will help some of our younger, less experienced lads who can see what they are about.

“Both are a real handful, they can be unplayable on their day. Andre is someone we know well and has been working hard on his fitness after injury, so this will be another good step forward for him.

“Jason is proven at this level and has always made an impact. He will bring invaluable experience for us and some strike out wide, which will benefit us.

“We are looking forward to welcoming them both into camp and we will see what they are like before we name our squad this week.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leigh Leopards starlet makes Championship switch as loan length confirmed