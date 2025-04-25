League 1 club snap up dual-code former Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos youngster

League 1 side Swinton Lions have announced the signing of former Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos youngster Finlay Rogers, who has also spent time in the youth ranks of Premiership Rugby outfit Sale Sharks.

Rogers – who turned 20 in January – captained his school’s union side, but grew up playing for hometown league team Saddleworth Rangers.

Having been awarded a scholarship by Leeds at the age of 14, he departed in his second year for the youth ranks of fellow Super League outfit Wigan.

But soon after, he switched codes to link up with Sale’s Developing Player Programme, and signed his first Senior Academy contract with the Sharks ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Saddleworth native has been plying his trade as a fly-half for Sale’s youth teams, with cousin George Ford – a veteran England international in union – also currently representing the Sharks at club level.

League 1 outfit Swinton announced Rogers’ signing via Facebook earlier this week.

Head coach Paul Wood said: “We’re delighted to bring in another quality addition to the squad in Finlay.

“With a strong rugby pedigree, developed through the Wigan system and valuable experience in Australia, he’s a dominant half with the confidence to lead our attack. His skill and game sense will make a real impact.

“Finlay adds great value as we continue to build for long-term success. Our focus remains on driving the club forward by bringing in top talent and creating healthy competition within a young, ambitious squad.

“If we keep this core together, we’ll be in a strong position for the future.”

Swinton sit fourth in the third tier after six games having won four and lost two, with a trip to Workington Town coming up on Sunday (April 27).

Rogers added: “I’m really looking forward to playing for Swinton Lions. All of the coaches and players (at the club) have high ambitions, which is definitely something I want to be a part of.”

