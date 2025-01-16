League 1 club make financial gesture to Salford Red Devils as ‘SOS’ answered
Salford Red Devils have confirmed they will travel to Keighley Cougars for a pre-season friendly next week: with the League 1 club offering to pay the struggling Super League club’s travel.
The Red Devils confirmed on Wednesday that they must cut spending on their salary cap by around £800,000, and are in the process of selling players ‘without delay’.
However, their preparations for the new Super League season will continue, with a youthful Salford team heading across the Pennines to face the Cougars on Sunday, January 26.
Furthermore, Keighley have insisted that they will cover the cost through their travel partners, JB Travel, and will pay for the travelling Salford squad to make the trip.
The Cougars have also revealed that their players not involved on the day will also be hosting a bucket collection among attending supporters in order to raise additional funds for the crisis-stricken Red Devils.
They said: “Keighley Cougars have today confirmed a friendly with Salford Red Devils.
“On Sunday January 26th the Cougars will host the Red Devils in a pre-season clash. With Salford’s current position, Keighley have offered to assist with the Red Devils transport costs with the help of our travel partners, JB Travel who become Match Day sponsor.
“Salford will send over a combination of players from their Academy and Reserves setup. Kick off has been confirmed for 2pm.
“On the day, our non-playing players will be around the ground hosting a bucket collection for any supporters who would like to donate additional funds.”
Salford are expected to confirm in the coming days the detail of potential player sales.
