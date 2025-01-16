“On Sunday January 26th the Cougars will host the Red Devils in a pre-season clash. With Salford’s current position, Keighley have offered to assist with the Red Devils transport costs with the help of our travel partners, JB Travel who become Match Day sponsor.

“Salford will send over a combination of players from their Academy and Reserves setup. Kick off has been confirmed for 2pm.

“On the day, our non-playing players will be around the ground hosting a bucket collection for any supporters who would like to donate additional funds.”

Salford are expected to confirm in the coming days the detail of potential player sales.

