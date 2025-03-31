League 1 club appoint new head coach as Englishman returns from Down Under following controversy

League 1 outfit Keighley Cougars have appointed Alan Kilshaw as their new head coach, with the Englishman returning from his role Down Under to take charge after last year’s ‘noosegate’ controversy.

Kilshaw, who was Swinton Lions’ head coach at the time, spent the second half of 2024 in turmoil after a clash against Widnes Vikings in July.

Following that game, pictures were posted online by Vikings forward Nick Gregson of sheets that had been dotted around the Swinton dressing room which showed an image of him with a noose around his neck and messages to ‘target’ his injured shoulder

The RFL launched an investigation into the events of that day, which went on until December 2024, when Kilshaw was handed a three-month ban from coaching which was suspended until December 1, 2025.

By that point, the 42-year-old had already resigned as Swinton head coach following their relegation and relocated Down Under to take up a role as the Director of Coaching and Development with Queensland-based outfit Oakey Bears.

But just a few months on, he’s now back in the UK and back in the British game, with Keighley announcing his appointment on Monday evening.

After narrowly missing out on promotion last term, the Cougars currently sit second-bottom of the League 1 table having lost all four of their league games so far this season.

Their press release announcing Kilshaw as their new head coach includes a joint statement from the club’s Board of Directors which reads: “Alan has all the attributes and knowledge of the UK game to take this group and club forward.

“It’s been a rocky start to the 2025 season and we, more than most, are not happy with how things are shaping out on the field, but there’s plenty of time to get things right.

“With the group of players we have at the club, we are sure we will be fighting towards the back end of the season when it really matters.

“We thank Jordie Hedges, who has held himself impeccably and to the highest of standards and now reverts back to his role as assistant coach, for stepping in as interim head coach.”