League 1 side Keighley Cougars say that they have been left with no choice but to part company with its COO and community director due to uncertainty over the 2026 structure and to preserve the sustainability of the club.

Former player and coach Jake Webster has departed Keighley, as has Steve Watkinson. Keighley, in a statement, said they were ‘disappointed’ to lose the pair.

However, they said that they have been forced to make tough decisions to preserve the club’s financial health with no clarity over what division they will be playing in next year, and what the structure of the sport looks like.

Speaking of Webster, club owners Ryan O’Neill and Kaue Garcia said: “Jake has been with the club for 6 years, as a hero on the field, integral to our unbeaten Invincibles season, as well as being a huge support off it. Working in the local community, building bridges with local clubs and organisations.”

They then added: “Steve has been with the club for the past 3 years, working tirelessly to make the club tick and prosper. Organising everything from commercial, to players, to matchday. They have been by our side in the good and the tough times, and it is with sadness that we will be losing them.

“Having undertaken a tough review of club sustainability, we have had to make hard choices to ensure the long term strength of the club in a climate that is very uncertain, making commercial commitments and decisions difficult. We both wish Jake and Steve every success. They will always be a part of Keighley Cougars.”

Garcia will step up to a full-time position at the club to cover the roles vacated by Watkinson and Webster.

Keighley have won just five of their 16 league games this season and sit second-bottom of the League 1 table as the season reaches a conclusion.

