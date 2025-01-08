League 1 club announce new ground for 2025 as third home in nine months confirmed

League 1 outfit Newcastle Thunder have announced that they will play their games at the Crow Trees Ground in Swalwell this year, with that their third home in just eight months.

Thunder experienced widescale financial issues at the end of the 2023 campaign, and were at serious risk of folding altogether.

The North East outfit though overcame those difficulties, and began the 2024 season in League 1 still at their Kingston Park home.

But come mid-May, it was announced that their remaining home games last term would be played at the Gateshead International Stadium.

During their time under the ‘Gateshead’ name, the club had played at the International Stadium until 2014, and penned a two-year licensing agreement upon returning.

That agreement was based upon the fact that a new operator of the facilities, which are owned by the local council, would be able to re-negotiate terms.

And now, another move has been confirmed – with the Crow Trees Ground becoming their new home for 2025.

Thunder have actually already played two games there already, including one last year against North Wales Crusaders.

Based in the village of Swalwell, close to the Metrocentre, the ground is owned by rugby union outfit Blaydon RFC – who compete in the Regional 1 North East division, which falls in the fifth tier of the 15-a-side code.

Newcastle confirmed their move to the the Crow Trees Ground via social media on Wednesday morning, posting: “Delighted to confirm that the RFL have approved Blaydon RFC to be the home for all ⚡️ Thunder ⚡️ cup and league home games in 2025.

“More details to follow.”

Delighted to confirm that the @TheRFL have approved @BlaydonRFC to be the home for all ⚡️Thunder ⚡️cup & league home games in 2025.

More details to follow. — Newcastle Thunder (@ThunderRugby) January 8, 2025

