League 1 club Rochdale Hornets have announced an intriguing new link-up with world-renowned food chain Nando’s – which brings with it an eye-catching new training shirt.

Founded in South Africa in 1987, Nando’s – as we’re sure most of you already know – specialises in Portuguese flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken.

The company now has over 1,200 restaurant locations worldwide, and operates in 30 countries across the globe.

Rochdale‘s partnership with them will see Nando’s sponsor the club’s man-of-the-match award, and the business will provide free children’s meals at the Hornets’ upcoming half-term camps.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Championship club ponder shock move for Salford Red Devils star Nene Macdonald

League 1 club announce link-up with world-renowned food chain as eye-catching shirt revealed

Elsewhere, the link-up will also entitle Rochdale season ticket holders to 20% off an order value of up to £20 when eating in at either the Nando’s in the town or in nearby Bury.

Matt Rigby, the Hornets’ General Manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce our new partnership with Nando’s, a household name that resonates with millions across the UK and beyond.

“Nando’s is a global brand renowned for its passion, innovation and commitment to quality, and we are incredibly proud to have them join the Rochdale Hornets family.

“We believe this collaboration will help elevate Hornets, bringing greater exposure to the club and creating exciting opportunities for our supporters, local businesses and the wider Rochdale area.”

Sarah Doble, the regional Managing Director of Nando’s, added: “We’re fired up to announce our saucy new partnership!

“Nando’s is teaming up with Rochdale Hornets to bring the heat on and off the field, so get ready for an exciting season filled with passion, flavour and unbeatable team spirit.”

The new Nando’s inspired training t-shirt brought out by the League 1 side as part of the new partnership can be seen below…

Rochdale Hornets’ Nando’s-inspired training t-shirt – Image credit: Rochdale Hornets

A peri-peri good deal, if you ask us!

LRL RECOMMENDS: St Helens chairman reveals 2026 recruitment plans as marquee strategy detailed