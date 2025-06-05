Leading NRL agents handed hefty bans and fines following alleged misconduct

The NRL have suspended two accredited player agents after for alleged breaches of the Accredited Agent Scheme Rules.

Alongside the suspensions, the two agents have also been slapped with $35,000 worth of fines between them.

NRL agents handed hefty suspensions following alleged breaches

A statement issued by the NRL confirmed the news that agents Mario Tartak and Matthew Desira will be suspended.

“The NRL has proposed a 12-month suspension and a $25,000 fine for Mr Tartak,” the statement read.

“The breach notice alleges that Mr Tartak communicated with an underage player without a parent and/or legal guardian being present.

“The breach notice also alleges that Mr Tartak entered into a commercial arrangement with two NRL Clubs, in breach of the Accredited Agent Scheme Rules.

“The proposed penalty took into consideration previous breach proceedings which imposed conditions that further breaches could result in suspension of accreditation.

Tartak is one of the most powerful agents in the NRL and looks after some of the biggest names in the comp, including St George Illawarra Dragons hooker Damien Cook and Parramatta Eels winger Josh Addo-Carr.

The statement continued: “The NRL has proposed a six-month suspension and a $10,000 fine for Mr Desira.

“The breach notice relates to non-reporting and dishonesty following police charges and court proceedings which were brought against Mr Desira.

“Under the Accredited Agents’ Code of Conduct, Accredited Agents are required to operate with high personal and professional standards.

Desira also looks after one of the biggest names in the comp, in the form of current Wests Tigers head coach Benji Marshall.

Both agents have also been given five business days to respond to the NRL.

