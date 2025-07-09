Laurie Daley makes decision on New South Wales future after Origin loss

New South Wales coach Laurie Daley has insisted he wants to carry on in the role next year: and believes he remains the right man for the job.

Daley’s side were emphatically beaten in Wednesday’s decider, losing 24-12 to Queensland to slip to series defeat despite impressively winning the series opener.

That has led to questions over his future, and whether he should continue in the role for 2026 – and whether the Blues need an overhaul on and off the pitch.

But Daley has stressed he should continue.

“Most definitely,” he said when asked if he should be the Blues coach next year.

“What we have been building. I think I was disappointed with the result, but I think the players have had a really good campaign. We just didn’t nail the moments, so we have to make sure we are better than that.

“I don’t see any reason why that group can’t. There is plenty of success, it’s hard to win Origin series back-to-back. I think we have only won 5 in 45 years, so it’s difficult. Queensland were always going to bounce back after last year.”

Daley also admitted that despite back-to-back defeats in the final two games of the series, there were differences between the two.

“I think it was different. We played some good footy, but they just won some moments,” Daley said to journalists after the game.

“We felt like at times we were defending three tackles really well and the fourth they’d make half a break, and get a bit of speed in the play the ball and kick to get them out of trouble.

“It was just little things that happened like that in the first half. We felt like it was an arm wrestle, but all of a sudden they won a moment which gave them momentum to create some points.

“You just can’t give up those points.”

