Latrell Mitchell has put his hand up for Origin in a performance of the ages, pulling of a jaw-dropping 49-metre two-point field goal, that never looked like missing, to secure an epic South Sydney Rabbitohs comeback win at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Friday.

To rub salt in the wounds of the Brisbane Broncos, Mitchell then backed it up by pinching the most unlikely of tries in the final second to take the Rabbitohs out to a 22-14 win.

Down 14-0 at halftime and with their season on the ropes, the Rabbitohs looked like they were heading for a fifth straight defeat.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man – that’s when Mitchell took over.

It started with a key penalty goal from in front of the broncos try line to narrow the gap, but the moment that ‘almost stopped time’ came with two minutes left on the clock.

Standing near halfway, Mitchell called for the ball, stepped up, and absolutely sent-it.

The ball sailed perfectly through the sky clearing the centre post by more than 10 metres, from one step over the half-way line.

In a stunning show of confidence, the full back turned his back before it even went over.

“Latrell Mitchell has booted a monster. This is a legendary kick,” said Fox League’s Dan Ginnane on commentary.

“That’s out of control… that’s ridiculous,” added Michael Ennis. “This is why we love Latrell Mitchell. The confidence to step up in this moment.”

While the field goal tied the game and had the crowd on its feet, Mitchell wasn’t finished.

In the final play of the second half, he tricked Broncos’ goal line defence, picking up the ball from dummy half, appearing to take a knee to close out the Souths victory – or so we thought. He then leaps through a gap left by Selwyn Cobbo – who had prematurely conceded the loss, to pick himself up a try at the buzzer – humiliating Broncos players who stood in disbelief.

Mitchell had been everywhere in the second half: saving tries, making big plays, and keeping his team alive with sheer willpower.

The Indigenous All-Star pulled off a one-on-one try-saving tackle on Deine Mariner, stripped the ball from Payne Haas to stop Broncos momentum, and was involved in almost every attacking set.

“He is so freakish. It’s so rare,” said James Graham. “That tackle on Mariner kept his team in the game.”

South Sydney head coach Wayne Bennett summed it up best in the post-match press conference: “He just does what Latrell can do. That’s what makes him such a special player.”

This wasn’t just a win for Mitchell — it was a statement. In the biggest moment, he didn’t just deliver — he dominated. And as Origin selection looms, he’s made one thing clear… you can never count Latrell out.

“Latrell Mitchell just reminded us who the hell he is,” said Yvonne Sampson — and after that performance, not even the most staunch Broncos fan would argue.